Air crews with North Shore Rescue have rescued a backcountry skier lost on Hollyburn Mountain.

Search teams were alerted to the skier around 3 p.m. PT Sunday but were hampered by high avalanche risk and tough weather conditions.

Great news - NSR HEC techs have been able to long line the skier out of the field. The subject was located in steep avalanche terrain. — @NSRescue

Earlier Sunday, NSR team leader Mike Danks asked people to stay inbounds while skiing because of avalanche risk.

According to Avalanche Canada, risk is "considerable" across the Kootenay, Cariboo, Northwest, Sea to Sky and Rockie regions. On the South Coast, conditions are said to be "very touchy" and human-triggered avalanches are "likely."

"If we do get a call in the backcountry today and it's in avalanche terrain, which it most likely will be, we're going to be thinking twice about sending out members into those areas," said Danks.

"Because we're not going to put people at risk, during these times, so people need to be very selective about the route they choose if they are going into the backcountry."