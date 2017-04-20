North Shore Rescue is asking for the public's help to locate two hikers who have been missing since Christmas Day last year near Cypress Mountain Resort.

With snow melting, the search group is hoping those heading up the mountain will watch for signs of Chun Sek Lam, 64, and Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43 who went missing after a snowshoeing trip on December 25.

The search for the two men had to be called off on December 30 due to poor weather and heavy snow.

"An extensive search of the area provided no additional clues as to their whereabouts," John Blown, a group member, wrote on the NSR website.

"It is believed that the two were snowshoeing the trail to St. Marks on the Howe Sound Crest Trail, but may have got off the trail and became disoriented."

Blown writes the pair are believed to still be in the area of Strachan Mountain.

Roy Tin Hou Lee (left) and Chun Sek Lam have been missing since December 25, 2016 when they set out on snowshoes from the Cypress Mountain Resort parking lot. (West Vancouver Police)

The men are considered experienced hikers but did not tell anyone where they planned to hike on the day they went missing.

They were assumed to be missing when Lee's car was discovered abandoned in the parking lot on Boxing Day.

Members of the public are asked to call West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300 if they see signs of the two men.