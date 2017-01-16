With rain expected to return to the South Coast in full force this week, crews in Metro Vancouver are readying themselves for potential flooding.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday forecasting non-stop rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, coupled with warmer temperatures that will melt any remaining snow. Strong winds are also a possibility.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau — who predicted between 100 and 150 millimetres of rainfall — said the unusual combination of heavy rain and melting snow could cause extra pooling.

"We still do have a lot of snow and ice on the ground in some locations," she said. "So, combined with the fact that some drains are probably still plugged, that does create the potential for some localized flooding — especially in low-lying communities."

Flooding was reported in West Vancouver after a heavy rainfall in June of 2016. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

But in Coquitlam, it is the high-elevation area of Westwood Plateau that became a concern Monday.

Cars in the area are often completely covered in snow and snow buildup on storm drains or catch basins have residents there worried about their basements flooding.

"There are tens of thousands of catch basins out there and we ask residents to give some consideration to how they can best help the street to drain," Mayor Richard Stewart told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn.

"It's manageable if folks just understand what the risks are … we should be able to take the steps necessary as individuals to prepare our house and minimize the risks associated with flooding. We don't want water in your basement."

Stewart says one of those steps is making sure water can flow into the grates on the street to avoid water pooling, which should be much easier at lower elevations.

#Coquitlam residents in Westwood Plateau very worried about flooding. Many catch basins completely covered in huge piles of snow. #BCWeather pic.twitter.com/Md0IxFDLFR — @anitabathe

North Shore residents told to 'be vigilant'

On the North Shore, the City of North Vancouver said street and sewer crews had been clearing snow from catch basins to ensure rain will be able to flow through properly.

Steve Ono, manager of engineering with the District of North Vancouver, said that municipality will be doing the same prep work into Tuesday afternoon.

He said clearing drains is a part of regular storm-prep protocol, but said there is the possibility that unusual melting snow and rain combination could cause extra pooling.

"Because the ground's frozen, it's saturated already. When you get the rainfall landing on the snow, it may not get soaked into the ground as quickly as possible," he explained. "So, you might get more surface runoff."

Still, Ono said he's confident the city has done enough to prepare — after a downpour in 2014 caused heavy flooding in the Lynn Valley area, the district build new infrastructure to prevent a repeat event.

"We've built new debris basins, new debris barriers ... we've done some intake so basically that doesn't happen again," he said. "So, we're feeling pretty good."

Ono advised residents to "be vigilant" and ensure catch basins and storm drains near their homes are cleared before the rain hits.

North Shore Emergency Management director Dorit Mason said locals should always have an emergency kit prepared ahead of any storm, just in case.

Kits should contain:

A few days' worth of water and food that doesn't require cooking.

Warm extra clothing.

Medication, extra prescription lenses.

Flashlights with extra batteries.

Supplies for children and pets.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast