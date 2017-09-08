The Greater Vernon area in B.C.'s Okanagan has declared a Level 3 drought after a long, hot summer with no rain in the near forecast.

The province moved the district — which includes Enderby, Armstrong and Lumby — to a Level 3 drought rating on Friday. The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) said some streams in the region are very low and most aren't supplemented by reservoirs.

The province has five drought levels, ranging from normal conditions to complete loss of water supply. Level 3 indicates "very dry conditions" that could hurt the local economy.

An RDNO statement said the concern is keeping streams high enough for fish and at levels that can sustain the region through irrigation season.

Water restrictions

Residents are on the first stage of water restrictions despite the drought declaration, meaning watering is allowed three days a week.

The region said it's avoided tightening water restrictions over the summer because of careful municipal management, paired with good efforts from residents to save water.

There's minimal rain in the forecast for the Okanagan and hot temperatures are expected to continue. The region has been characteristically bone dry all summer, with wildfire risk at an extreme level.