North Delta sexual assault has police stepping up presence

Police in Delta are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted Thursday morning.

In a statement issued Monday, police say a woman walking near the Sunbury Hall in North Delta was approached from behind and assaulted in the early morning hours of April 12.

The victim was walking through the green space of the events hall when the crime occurred. according to police.

"This is a serious allegation, but we want to remind the public these type of assaults are very rare," spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in the statement.

Police describe the suspect as:

A Caucasian male.

Approximately 35 years old.

Five feet ten inches tall.

Having short, brown hair and a full beard.

Medium build with a "thin" face.

Wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Delta police say they will step up their presence in the area.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Delta Police.