For the first time in decades, North Delta is going through substantial change.

Nowhere is that more evident than at Scott Road and 80 Avenue, where a pair of 14-storey towers stand on the southwest corner of the intersection.

They used to be the tallest buildings in the city but now, across the street, a 37-storey apartment building is nearing completion.

"About 50 percent of the purchasers are longtime Delta residents who are downsizing and they haven't had a real option to this point," said Realtor Philip Seel.

"There are some townhouse projects in North Delta but these people are looking for something without stairs."

Delta Rise, which consists of more than 300 units on top of four floors of office and retail space, is the municipality's first skyscraper.

It symbolizes growth in a community that historically has resisted growing up.

High density

As the populations of neighbouring cities like Surrey, Richmond and Langley have spiked dramatically in recent years, Delta has hardly grown at all.

Roughly 600 people moved to Delta annually between 2006 and 2011.

Over the same period, about 800 people moved to Surrey every month.

Delta council changed its attitude toward growth three years ago when it introduced its North Delta Community Plan.

The document calls for higher density housing along 72 Avenue and a few more high rises along Scott Road.

"That's probably what we're going to see as we move into the next 20 to 50 years," said Mayor Lois Jackson.

She hopes though that as single-family homes disappear, the city manages to maintain its current profile.

"Hopefully we have a lovely landscape and a great, beautiful gateway coming into the municipality from the freeway."

Plans are in the works for a pair of townhouse developments on 72 Avenue and Jackson expects to see more proposals this year.

Traffic concerns

Most commuters who travel along Highway 10, 64 Avenue, 72 Avenue or Nordel Way to get onto the Alex Fraser Bridge will tell you that traffic in North Delta can be a nightmare.

For many people in the community, public transit is such an inconvenience that it isn't considered as an option to get to work or school.

Jackson says she's aware that adding to North Delta's population will put more cars on the road.

"We're kind of like the meat in the sandwich," Jackson said.

"We have Surrey on one side and they will continue to grow. So will Langley. Obviously, we're trying to do everything we can to minimize the impact on our residents ... what we try to do is place the cars in the best corridors we can."