Whether you knew it as Tabasco's, the Scottsdale, Cheers or one of the many other names it went by, you can raise a glass to the nightclub that once stood on Scott Road and 70th Avenue in North Delta, B.C., since 1977.

The club, pub next door and the North Delta Inn have all been torn down.

Former club manager Cory Philpot says his phone hasn't stopped ringing since demolition crews showed up last week.

"When I posted on my Facebook page about the place being torn down, I couldn't believe how many people have been through that place," Philpot said.

"A lot of people met their husbands and wives there, so I was glad to be a part of that."

Brad Lovell was the lead singer of Metropolis, which served as the house band at the Scottsdale in the early 90s.

"People come up to me and they say, 'It was a time in my life when I really had a great time,'" he said.

"I never sold three million records, but I get people coming up to me 25 years later saying they sure had a good time listening to us."

The club opened in North Delta in 1977 and drew big crowds until recent years. (Derek Norman)

Backstreet Boys

There were many crazy nights at the club — but the craziest, by far, came in 1998 when the Backstreet Boys were at the peak of their popularity.

The group wrapped up their concert in Vancouver and headed over to Cheers for the after-party.

"There were about 1,500 people inside and we counted the underage people outside and it ended up being about the same amount," said Derek Norman, who was the DJ that night.

"In our little corner of the world, we had about 3,000 people in and around our building, trying to get a glimpse of the Backstreet Boys."

He remembers looking out at the dance floor and watching six doormen, arms linked, trying to push back the mob rushing the DJ booth.

Rowdy crowd

A night at Cheers often involved drinking, dancing and a brawl.

Jim Cessford, Delta's former longtime police chief, says his officers spent a lot of time breaking up fights there.

"They used to have what they called Fubar Night and, of course, people would go there and they would take the fubar thing too hard," he said.

"That was certainly a concern to us, so we worked with the management. I met with their manager personally a few times."

There was a brutal incident at Cheers in 2006 when NHL hockey player Garrett Burnett got smashed over the head with a stool.

He suffered a severe brain injury.

Crowds started to dwindle in the late 2000s and, despite many name changes and promotions, they never came back.

The owner of the property hasn't announced future plans for the site.

What's next?

Philpot says the owners of the property are looking at two possibilities for the site.

"It's going to sit for a little bit but there are two options that could happen with that place," he said.

"It could be something very exciting and comfortable for a lot of people or it could be a very fun place for everyone."

Former employees are organizing a reunion party sometime in the new year.