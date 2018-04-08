RCMP investigate suspicious fire in North Burnaby

The Burnaby Fire Department and the RCMP are investigating an overnight fire in North Burnaby.

The fire was called in by a resident living next to the house on Napier Street near Rosser Avenue.

"He saw heavy flames coming from the basement of this unoccupied home," said Assistant Chief Bryan Kirk.

The blaze caused some damage to the basement suite, but crews were able to keep it from spreading further through the home.

An RCMP officer interviews one of the neighbours of the unoccupied house. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"I fully expected this place to burn to the ground to be honest," Kirk said. "The crews attacked it aggressively … got the fire under control."

Kirk also said RCMP were called in to investigate, as they believe the fire is suspicious.

"We've had a spike of fires in this area," he said. "It doesn't start by itself at 2:30 in the morning."

No one was inside the house at the time. Kirk said they are still trying to figure out exactly where the fire was sparked.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza