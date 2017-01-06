The Canadian Ski Council hopes an attempt at the world's largest ski and snowboard lesson will encourage new skiers to hit the slopes.

More than 80 ski areas across Canada and 78 ski areas across the United States will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record on Friday for the world's largest ski and snowboard lesson taught simultaneously from coast to coast.

The Never Ever Days promotion will run on designated days to the end of the season. For $25 at specific resorts, aspiring skiers and snowboarders can pick up a one-hour lesson, lift ticket and equipment.

Kevin Bourdin is the general manager of the Hemlock Resort near Harrison, B.C.

He expects around 1,000 people will turn up Friday across Canada and he's hoping for people who have "never ever" skied to come out.

"If you've thought about skiing or snowboarding, or if you have friends that have done it before and tell you how much they've enjoyed it and you're a little bit hesitant in making the investment in the time or the money, we're trying to make that accessible."

Last year's event drew 6,000 people but was only held in the U.S.

With files from The Early Edition

