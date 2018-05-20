Norovirus outbreak shuts down Browns Social House in Port Moody, B.C.

A norovirus outbreak affecting more than 90 people has shut down a popular chain restaurant in Port Moody, B.C., over the long weekend.

The Newport Village location of Browns Social House has been closed since Wednesday, May 16 and won't reopen until Tuesday, according to the restaurant.

John Gillis, vice president of operations for Browns Restaurant Group, said the restaurant closed as a precaution after it heard from customers and staff members who said they were experiencing flu-like symptoms since the previous Sunday.

"That's very odd to have that happen, so we made it a point to close," Gillis said.

HealthLinkBC describes norovirus as "a group of viruses that cause acute gastroenteritis." Symptoms include upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, chills and fever.

The virus is spread by those who are infected and can be found on surfaces that have not been properly cleaned, according to HealthLinkBC. It can also be spread if an infected person doesn't wash their hands or if they handle food, water or ice. Some foods can also be contaminated.

Restaurant cleaned

Fraser Health said more than 90 people have been affected by the outbreak, although a spokesperson said they couldn't say how many of them may have ended up in hospital as a result of the virus. Most people infected with the virus usually get better within a few days. The most common risk is dehydration.

Gillis said it's not clear how the outbreak started. The restaurant has been thoroughly cleaned, he said, and is planning to reopen after the long weekend.

"We want to make darn sure we're ready to go," he said.

Fraser Health said the restaurant has been "very cooperative" with the health authority.

Gillis said about 70 to 80 people work at the Newport Village location, which normally services about 3,000 guests over a typical long weekend.