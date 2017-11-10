A Merritt RCMP officer has been charged with assault in relation to an incident earlier this year.

The accusations against Sgt. Norm Flemming stem from an incident that happened at the RCMP detachment in Merritt on May 15.

A statement from the Crown said the charges were approved by a Crown counsel in a different area of B.C. who doesn't have any connections with the officer.

Crown spokesperson Daniel McLaughlin didn't provide further details on the alleged crime.

Flemming, who has acted as a media relations officer, is due in court Dec. 5.