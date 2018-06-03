Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association to announce mayoral candidate

Late Sunday, Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association is expected to announce who will represent the party in October's municipal election.

The NPA is hosting a mayoral nomination meeting at the Hellenic Centre on Arbutus Street where members will vote for either John Coupar, Glen Chernen or Ken Sim.

I'm not working today, but there's speeches and drama and genuine questions about who will win and what could happen afterwards, so I'm gonna head down and bring some 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/o8yPAMdTSW">https://t.co/o8yPAMdTSW</a> —@j_mcelroy

Coupar has been a Park Board commissioner since 2011 and runs a courier company, Chernen works in finance and investment, while Ken Sim is involved in business and co-founded Rosemary Rocksalt Bagels.

No Hector

In May, the party rejected the application by Hector Bremner, a city councillor. The NPA said he failed to meet the party's terms of reference for a candidate. Bremner said that decision was political and announced plans to launch a new municipal political party.

Candidate speeches are slated to begin at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday with results known sometime after 8 p.m.

The 2018 municipal election takes place on Oct. 20 and is considered to be an open race after three-term mayor, Gregor Robertson with Vision Vancouver announced he would not run again.