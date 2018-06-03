Skip to Main Content
Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association to announce mayoral candidate

The Non-Partisan Association will host a mayoral nomination meeting Sunday to vote for who will represent the party in October's municipal election.

Party holds nomination meeting Sunday, results expected after 8 p.m. PT

CBC News ·
John Coupar, Ken Sim and Glen Chernen are seeking the mayoral nomination for Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association. (John Coupar/Ken Sim/Glen Chernen)

Late Sunday, Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association is expected to announce who will represent the party in October's municipal election.

The NPA is hosting a mayoral nomination meeting at the Hellenic Centre on Arbutus Street where members will vote for either John CouparGlen Chernen or Ken Sim.

Coupar has been a Park Board commissioner since 2011 and runs a courier company, Chernen works in finance and investment, while Ken Sim is involved in business and co-founded Rosemary Rocksalt Bagels.

No Hector

In May, the party rejected the application by Hector Bremner, a city councillor. The NPA said he failed to meet the party's terms of reference for a candidate. Bremner said that decision was political and announced plans to launch a new municipal political party.

Candidate speeches are slated to begin at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday with results known sometime after 8 p.m.

The 2018 municipal election takes place on Oct. 20 and is considered to be an open race after three-term mayor, Gregor Robertson with Vision Vancouver announced he would not run again.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
