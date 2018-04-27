No, you can't just hold on to the pink flamingo on the roof of your car: police

If you somehow find yourself transporting a giant pink flamingo, take note: Police want you to properly tie it to your car.

Saanich, B.C., police had to tell a driver who was coasting down McKenzie Avenue that "according to the Motor Vehicle Act, your arms are not considered 'tie downs.' "

The police tweeted a photo of the car on Thursday, saying the driver was let off with a warning and a "good laugh."

Your arms out the window, holding onto something on the roof, are not considered proper "tie downs"... With the nice weather finally here please make sure you properly secure your cargo if you're headed to the beach

"With the nice weather finally here, please make sure you properly secure your cargo if you're headed to the beach," Saanich police said in the tweet.