Skip to Main Content
No, you can't just hold on to the pink flamingo on the roof of your car: police

Notifications

No, you can't just hold on to the pink flamingo on the roof of your car: police

Saanich, B.C., police had to tell a driver that "according to the Motor Vehicle Act, your arms are not considered 'tie downs.'"

Saanich police tweet photo of car pulled over while transporting giant beach toy

CBC News ·
Saanich, B.C., police pulled over a car that was driving with a giant pink flamingo toy on the roof. (Saanich police)

If you somehow find yourself transporting a giant pink flamingo, take note: Police want you to properly tie it to your car. 

Saanich, B.C., police had to tell a driver who was coasting down McKenzie Avenue that "according to the Motor Vehicle Act, your arms are not considered 'tie downs.' "

The police tweeted a photo of the car on Thursday, saying the driver was let off with a warning and a "good laugh."

"With the nice weather finally here, please make sure you properly secure your cargo if you're headed to the beach," Saanich police said in the tweet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us