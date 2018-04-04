Vision Vancouver won't run a mayoral candidate in fall election
Party looking instead for independent candidate ‘to seek the support of our members’
Gregor Robertson's Vision Vancouver party won't be running a candidate for mayor in October's municipal election.
In a statement, the current majority party at city hall said it is "not formally opening a nomination process for the mayoral race," and intends for its members to rally around a candidate for another party or an independent to defeat the NPA.
Vision has only opened the nomination process for council, the park board and school board.
"There has been a lot of talk about the need for Vancouver's progressive parties to work together to keep the NPA out of office," said Vision Vancouver's co-chair Sheena Sargeant.
"With this in mind, we're creating an opportunity to collaborate with other parties for an independent or partisan mayoral candidate to seek the support of our members."
Vision mainstays Kerry Jang, Andrea Reimer and Tim Stevensen all announced they won't be running in the Oct. 20 election.
In January, Mayor Gregor Roberston announced he would be stepping down, calling it one of the hardest decisions of his life.
Vancouver voters will be electing a mayor, 10 councillors, seven Park Board commissioners and nine school trustees in the fall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.