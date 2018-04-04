Vision Vancouver won't run a mayoral candidate in fall election

Gregor Robertson's Vision Vancouver party won't be running a candidate for mayor in October's municipal election.

In a statement, the current majority party at city hall said it is "not formally opening a nomination process for the mayoral race," and intends for its members to rally around a candidate for another party or an independent to defeat the NPA.

Vision has only opened the nomination process for council, the park board and school board.

"There has been a lot of talk about the need for Vancouver's progressive parties to work together to keep the NPA out of office," said Vision Vancouver's co-chair Sheena Sargeant.

"With this in mind, we're creating an opportunity to collaborate with other parties for an independent or partisan mayoral candidate to seek the support of our members."

Vision mainstays Kerry Jang, Andrea Reimer and Tim Stevensen all announced they won't be running in the Oct. 20 election.

In January, Mayor Gregor Roberston announced he would be stepping down, calling it one of the hardest decisions of his life.

Vancouver voters will be electing a mayor, 10 councillors, seven Park Board commissioners and nine school trustees in the fall.