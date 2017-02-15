A rockslide cut off a highway in southwestern British Columbia, stranding vehicles and stopping train traffic.

Staff Sgt. Robbie Drake with the Chilliwack RCMP says the rocks fell on to Highway 1, about 25 kilometres north of Hope, B.C., Tuesday evening.

She said the road was blocked, but no vehicles were hit in the slide and no injuries have been reported.

Drake says the slide was quite significant, stranding several vehicles on the south side of the blockage, including a Greyhound bus and stopping train traffic in the area.

Crews were trying to get the vehicles turned around and off the highway Tuesday night before a large amount of rain forecast for the area began to fall.

The highway was reopened Wednesday afternoon.