Maybe it's because online shopping has taken over.

Or maybe it's because storming the doors of the nearest big box outlet the morning after American Thanksgiving is really a south of the border thing.

Whatever the reason, Black Friday 2017 had a decidedly chill vibe in Metro Vancouver judging by the scene at the heavily promoted door crasher sale at Best Buy in Metrotown where a store employees had to encourage customers to "c'mon in guys" after throwing open the doors at 6 a.m. PT.

The Black Friday door-crasher sale at Best Buy in Metrotown was a pretty chill affair. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

After a moment of hesitation the first customer in line did break into a leisurely jog, creating just a hint of a frenzy. The remainder of the lineup, however — about 25 people — strolled in calmly behind him.

According to the publication Retail Insider, physical stores in Canada have seen a substantial drop in Black Friday activity while online shopping has increased steadily since 2013.

Best Buy #blackfriday streeters:

Me: you looking to get anything?

Customer: yeah a 60 inch TV

Me: is it for anyone special?

Customer: yeah my home entertainment system pic.twitter.com/SXkjfHzZBs — @gpsmendoza