Victoria police have wrapped up a lengthy investigation into a fatal bicycling accident and say charges will not be laid.

A 73-year-old woman who was well-known in Victoria for her volunteer work was killed last March 29 when she was hit by a transport truck in a downtown Victoria intersection.

A release from the Victoria Police Department says witnesses were interviewed, forensic evidence was evaluated and physical evidence from the scene was processed, but none of the details could support charges against the truck driver.

In the wake of the crash, cycling organizations called for more protected bike lanes around Victoria and construction on the first of several began late last year.