It took 913 candles to celebrate just 9 birthdays at this care home

Loo May King says her secret to longevity is eating lots of rice and chicken thighs.

The great-grandmother, who turned 100 in March, was one of nine residents at Vancouver's Mount Saint Joseph care home who marked a birthday with three numerals in the past year — with the oldest turning 107.

The centenarian has four kids, eight grandchildren and several great-grand-children whom she wishes she could help raise.

Her great-grand-daughter Priscilla Lam described her as a "very brave, very strong," woman who was shovelling the snow outside of her house until she was 80.

"She loves to joke around, she loves to laugh and smile," she said.

At Mount Saint Joseph, 10 per cent of the residential population is aged over 100, with the majority of residents of Chinese descent.

40,000 centenarians by 2051

Living past a century is becoming increasingly more common.

There were 8,230 centenarians living in Canada in 2016, according to that year's census.

By 2051, the number of centenarians in Canada could reach nearly 40,000. (Tina Lovgreen/CB)

And of all age groups, centenarians, with a 41.3 per cent increase, had the fastest growth rate in Canada between 2011 and 2016.

By 2051, their number could reach nearly 40,000.

Simple lifestyle

Shiu Kim Wong, 107, was born 1911, the last year of the Qing Dynasty.

She moved to the long-term seniors care home three years ago after having hip surgery.

"When she was around 104, she was still living at home and fell down the stairs and broke her hip," said her grandson, Godwin Wong.

He said both the family and the doctor were amazed she made it through her surgery at that age.

He credits her simple lifestyle and and good genes to why she's made it this long.

"She passed on to me to be hard working, honest and keep life simple and always be happy," he said.​