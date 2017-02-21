The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed it's investigating the death of a three-year-old who died in hospital after being sent home from the emergency room a day earlier.

Nimrat Gill's parents, Balraj and Amarinder, say they took their toddler to Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Feb. 6 after the girl showed signs of a fever.

They say they were told to take their daughter home and give her some Tylenol every few hours.

By the next morning, Nimrat's condition had worsened and her parents took her back to hospital.

She died shortly after.

Her cause of death hasn't been released, but her family believes she had pneumonia.

Nimrat Gill (right) poses for a picture with Santa Claus and her older sister, Simrat (left).

On Tuesday, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it will be looking into the case.

All child deaths in B.C. must be reported to and investigated by the coroners service, as per the Coroners Act.

The purpose of subsequent investigations isn't to find fault, but to see if recommendations to prevent future, similar deaths can be made.

On Friday, the Fraser Health Authority said it has also launched its own patient safety review.

It said such investigations are done any time there is an unexpected death. The intent, similarly to a coroners service investigation, is to determine what could be done differently in future.