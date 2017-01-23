Three young men charged with killing 19-year-old Nicholas Hannon have all been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of their former long-time friend.

Bradley Michael Flaherty, 20, Keith William Tankard, 20, and Connor Angus Campbell, 21, won't be able eligible to apply for parole until they have served 18 years.

From left to right: Connor Angus Campbell, 21, Keith William Tankard, 20, and Bradley Michael Flaherty, 20, have been sentence to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2014 killing of Langley teen Nicholas Hannon. (Jane Wolsak/CBC)

Father Craig Hannon said the sentencing, although helpful in achieving some closure, was difficult because all four boys had been close at one time.

"They grew up together. I coached them in hockey and they've been in my home many times, so it's senseless," he said outside of court. "It makes you just look skyward and wonder why? How they could come to do that?"

The three accused have been in custody ever since they were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Sept. 2015, soon after Hannon's body was recovered from a wooded area of Mission.

The Langley teen had gone missing in February 2014 and was the subject of a high profile missing person's campaign.

At the time, his family offered a $10,000 reward for information around his disappearance.

The court heard how the four friends had started using and selling drugs together. Over time, the three accused grew to feel threatened and afraid of Hannon, which led to them eventually planning and carrying out his murder.

The trio prepared a grave in a remote part of Mission before luring him to a house where he was tasered, bound and choked to death.

They then wrapped his body in a blanket and drove it to the grave site. The court heard how Campbell shot the deceased in the head before the body was burned and buried.

​Tankard even visited the victim's house several times after the killing, pretending to be concerned over his missing friend.

It took a year and a half and an undercover sting operation to find Hannon's remains and arrest the three men.

Connor Campbell is the son of two police officers including former Mountie Catherine Galliford who sued the RCMP in a high profile sexual harassment case.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the Criminal Justice Branch, said by pleading guilty to the charge of second-degree murder the thee men avoided a lengthy and potentially traumatic trial.

"Plea resolutions like this are appropriate where they give Crown an opportunity to put before the court a full recitation of the facts," he said. "[It's] also appropriate where the offenders accept responsibility and acknowledge their role in those facts."

With files from Belle Puri