Artists transform a dingy alley in Surrey, B.C., into an arts hub

If you're an art connoisseur, there's an alley tucked behind a row of businesses near 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard in Surrey that you might want to check out.

Above the idling delivery vans, trash cans and discarded cardboard boxes, there are a series of murals painted on the walls.

It's more grungy than Guggenheim but don't let the setting fool you.

The Newton Business Improvement Association has big plans for this hidden space.

"We're trying to make it into a festival alley," said the BIA's executive director, Philip Aguirre.

"We're making a space for people to enjoy Newton, and art in their alleyways is giving life to darker corners of the community."

Fernandez designed the mural with fellow artist Corey Bittner. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Festival Alley

Aguirre hopes the artwork will inspire bars and restaurants in the area to use the laneway for patio space and eventually live music events and festivals.

To brighten up the dingy grey walls, graffiti artist Danny Fernandez was brought in a couple of years ago to paint "Newton" in giant colourful letters.

"It's a nice welcome to the area, whether you're from here or not," he said.

"It kind of showcases a lot of people and culture within the neighbourhood."

Fernandez and Bittner are teaming up with several other graffiti artists later this year to paint another mural in the alley. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

'Grey walls are boring'

Fernandez was back this week with fellow artist Corey Bittner to work on another piece that pictures wolves running below the northern lights.

"All murals kind of bring a sense of community," Bittner said.

"They can bring pride to neighbourhoods that are sometimes looked over and hey, grey walls are boring."

Bittner says the work is a combination of his Haida influence and Fernandez's realism style.

The pair is teaming up with several other graffiti artists later this year to work on another project in the laneway.