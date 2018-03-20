LRT has developers eyeing Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
Coun. Tom Gill believes light rail will help bring some much needed revitalization to the community
For the first time in a long time, words like "rejuvenation" are being used in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
The community, which is wedged between the city's downtown to the north and the rapidly growing population of the south, has been on the radar of developers since an LRT line was first discussed more than a decade ago.
As the transit project hit one snag after another, however, investors took their money to other parts of the city while Newton was left to struggle.
Coun. Tom Gill says now that there is finally a funding deal in place for a new LRT line, that's about to change.
"I think there's going to be some great opportunities for the development community, for the individuals that currently live there and great opportunities for future residents as well," Gill said.
"There's a tremendous amount of interest right now, and I think that many large organizations are coming to Surrey."
TransLink hopes to break ground late next year on the L-Line, which will run from Newton to City Centre on King George Boulevvard and then connect to Guildford Town Centre along 104 Avenue.
Colliers International vice president Jason Teahen says the project should attract some developers to Newton, but he believes investments won't be nearly as substantial as they are in Surrey's downtown core.
"I'm sure you'll see some additional development start to take place," he said. "However, the critical mass that is in City Centre, from residential, retail, office perspective, I think, is really where you're going to continue to see the majority of the major development."
Newton's turn
An LRT station is expected to be built at the corner of 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard, not far from the strip mall where the Hearty Boy served breakfast for 40 years.
For the last three years, there has been a note on the window letting customers know the restaurant is closed.
There are similar notices on about half of the empty businesses in the plaza, despite the best efforts of community volunteers who've taken on countless beautification projects.
They pick up litter, remove graffiti and have even turned a vacant lot that was once a magnet for crime into a pristine dog park.
Well this is heartbreaking. After 40 years the Hearty Boy on King George & 72nd is closing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Newton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Newton</a> <a href="http://t.co/guG3SLSFQy">pic.twitter.com/guG3SLSFQy</a>—@Jesse_Johnston
Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman believes light rail will be the catalyst Newton needs.
"The development community that we've been speaking to has been very excited about the prospect of light rail transit breaking ground," said Huberman.
"You are going to see, I believe, a complete revitalization of the area."
TransLink hopes to start construction on the LRT line late next year, but Gill says developers are already starting to reach out to the city.
"They're looking at what kind of densities they might be able to pull off," he said.
"They're looking at their math. They're running their numbers and looking at their construction costs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.