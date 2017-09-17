After more than a dozen years providing independent, online news from northern B.C., 250News is publishing its last story at the end of the month.

Co-founder Elaine Macdonald-Meisner made the announcement on Friday morning. She started 250News, the first online-only news and opinion outlet in the area, in 2005 with her husband Ben Meisner.

Running the operation hasn't been the same since his death two and half years ago, she told CBC host of Radio West Sarah Penton.

"It was a lot of work," Macdonald-Meisner said. "Ben had a certain energy and a certain way that made things so much easier. He could look after the business ends of things and I could look after the regular pounding out of the news stories."

Elaine Macdonald-Meisner fears that one more independent voice in Northern B.C. will be lost with the closure of the news outlet. (250News)

Leap to online news

Both Macdonald-Meisner and her husband had decades of journalism experience in radio and television behind them when they started the news outlet in Prince George.

Making the leap to online was a risk that paid off, Macdonald-Meisner said.

She recalled the moment when she first realized the power of online news to connect with an audience, after a young man died in an altercation with police in Vanderhoof.

"Ben was sitting at the computer at around four o'clock in the morning writing an editorial and within moments of him posting that editorial, there was a comment posted on the site from his girlfriend who said 'I see you can't sleep either Mr. Meisner,'" she said. "That was really the first time that we went 'Wow, you really had that actual connection.'"

One less voice

Macdonald-Meisner said the decision to close was not easy and she fears a strong voice of northern B.C. will be lost.

"That voice is now quiet and that, I think, is going to be the biggest letdown for the region and the community," said Macdonald-Meisner.

News250 will post its last story on Saturday, Sept. 30.

To listen to the full interview with Elaine Macdonald-Meisner, click on the audio link below:

With files from Radio West.