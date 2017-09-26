Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee is the newest candidate to join the race to become the leader of the B.C. Liberal Party.

​Lee made his announcement in front of a crowd of enthusiastic supporters holding signs with the campaign slogan "join us."

Before he was elected MLA earlier this year Lee was a business lawyer and partner at Lawson Lundell LLP.

He previously worked as a special assistant to former Conservative prime minister Kim Campbell but is new to the B.C. political scene, something he thinks will be an advantage.

"We need to continue to renew who we are as B.C. Liberals, and we need strong leadership for our province," he said.

Lee said his priorities are affordability and rebalancing the tax system but gave no specifics.

He was asked about former premier Christy Clark's contentious throne speech in June in which she announced a number of initiatives borrowed directly from the Greens and NDP that had been roundly opposed by the Liberals during their reign in the legislature.

Lee was a supporter of Clark's speech.

"That throne speech was there to deal with a special situation," he said. "We were trying to find a way for government to continue under Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberal government."

Lee is the seventh person to announce his candidacy for B.C. Liberal Party leader.

With files from Brenna Rose