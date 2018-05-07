Victor Yu has mixed feelings over taking his twin newborn girls home for the first time. It's been one month since his wife, Wei Lu died giving birth to them.

"It's a lot," he said. "I was quite devastated, almost collapsed in the beginning. Later on with this tremendous support I ... tried to be strong."

His friends and families rallied around the grief stricken father, raising $80,000 within weeks of Liu's death.

Allen Liu is the family's spokesperson, "It takes a village to raise a child. They are very young. [This is] very sad."

Death under investigation

Vancouver Coastal Health says Liu's death at Richmond hospital is the first childbirth-related death in two and a half years.

One of Victor Yu's twin babies after being cleared to leave the hospital. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

It conducted an investigation into the death but due to privacy concerns has not publicly released its findings.

A spokesperson says there were 35 staff members working to save Liu's life and offered condolences to the family.

The B.C. Coroner's Service is conducting an investigation of its own.

Wei Liu, who died during the birth of her twins in April, is shown in this photo from her wedding. (Victor Liu)

Yu is now focusing on raising his girls.

"I hope I can try my best to give them a very happy childhood," he said.

An online fundraising campaign continues to help support the family. Its goal is another $500,000.