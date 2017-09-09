After four weeks of helping fight B.C.'s vicious wildfires, a group of New Zealand firefighters is returning home.

Before they departed, they sang a traditional Indigenous Maori song of thanks.

The song dates back to when a Maori battalion was deployed to serve in the Second World War.

It was sung by 60 firefighters from New Zealand as a tribute to the members of the international fire community, because, as B.C. Wildfire Services noted, "fires have no borders."

New Zealand deployed 81 personnel to B.C.

Firefighters also came from other parts of Canada, the United States, Australia, and for the first-time ever, Mexico, to help fight the province's worst wildfire season in record history.