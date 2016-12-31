B.C. health authorities are warning recreational drug users to proceed with extreme caution if they choose to use this New Year's Eve.

"If you are not suffering from the disease of addiction ... if you are just going to do illicit drugs because you are at a party tonight and if it seems like a good way to celebrate the new year, it just isn't," said Barbara McClintock, spokeswoman for the BC Coroners Service.

According to the Service, 70 per cent of overdose deaths in the Fraser Health region this year have occurred in private residences.

Sober companions recommended

Fraser Health recommends that anyone planning to use illicit drugs this holiday have an overdose prevention plan in place.

The health authority advises users to have a sober companion who can call for help. Fraser Health also suggests having a Take Home Naloxone kit on hand and leaving doors unlocked in the event that first responders need access.

McClintock said she would like to go one step further than Fraser Health and tell recreational users to just abstain from taking illicit drugs this New Years.

For those who choose not to heed her advice, McClintock said they should make sure their sober companion knows how to administer Naloxone.

She said there have been situations where a kit was available, but no one knew how to use it when an overdose occurred.

755 overdoses this year

From January to November, 755 people died of confirmed or suspected overdoses in British Columbia. Fentanyl overdoses are largely responsible for the increase.

The province declared a public health emergency in April.

"It is not a good New Year's Eve to be experimenting," said McClintock.

Anyone wanting to reach out for help can call the 24/7 Fraser Health Crisis Line at 604-951-8855.

If an overdose is suspected, call 911 immediately.