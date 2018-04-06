Breaking
WorkSafeBC investigating 'serious incident' in New Westminster
A WorkSafeBC spokesperson said it appears a worker was struck by a vehicle at 400 Ewan Avenue in the Queensborough neighbourhood.
Police, other agencies on scene investigating
WorkSafeBC says it is investigating a "serious incident" at a workplace in New Westminster.
"Preliminary information indicates a worker was struck by a vehicle," a spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC.
According to WorkSafe, the incident took place at 400 Ewan Avenue in the Queensborough neighbourhood.
New Westminster police are on scene investigating along with commercial vehicle safety and enforcement personnel.
More to come.