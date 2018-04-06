Skip to Main Content
WorkSafeBC investigating 'serious incident' in New Westminster

Notifications

Breaking

WorkSafeBC investigating 'serious incident' in New Westminster

A WorkSafeBC spokesperson said it appears a worker was struck by a vehicle at 400 Ewan Avenue in the Queensborough neighbourhood.

Police, other agencies on scene investigating

CBC News ·
WorkSafeBC says a "serious incident" has occurred at a workplace in Queensborough. (CBC)

WorkSafeBC says it is investigating a "serious incident" at a workplace in New Westminster.

"Preliminary information indicates a worker was struck by a vehicle," a spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC.

According to WorkSafe, the incident took place at 400 Ewan Avenue in the Queensborough neighbourhood.

New Westminster police are on scene investigating along with commercial vehicle safety and enforcement personnel.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us