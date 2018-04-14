New Westminster's Copp's Shoes among B.C. icons reproduced with Lego bricks
Wide variety of creations to be on display at BrickCan 2018
A replica of the building that once housed an iconic New Westminster, B.C. shoe store has found new life in Lego.
The historic family business Copp's Shoes was engulfed in flames five years ago, but Lego enthusiast Allan Corbeil now pays homage to the structure in plastic.
He is the organizer of BrickCan, B.C.'s largest exhibit of Lego creations, and this work will be featured at this year's iteration on April 21-22 at the River Rock Casino in Richmond.
BC Rail locomotive
James Abrahams found inspiration in old BC Rail trains.
Avro Arrow
Peter Nicholson of Abbotsford recreated an Avro Arrow airplane, but imagined it in camouflage colours.
"Paul's done the complete Air Force, almost," Robin Sather, Canada's only Lego Certified Professional, told Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver.
The Three Little Pigs
Imagination and creativity will be on full display. Allan Corbeil captured a scene from the classic children's tale The Three Little Pigs.