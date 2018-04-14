A replica of the building that once housed an iconic New Westminster, B.C. shoe store has found new life in Lego.

The historic family business Copp's Shoes was engulfed in flames five years ago, but Lego enthusiast Allan Corbeil now pays homage to the structure in plastic.

An old image of the building that used to house the Copp's family shoe store at the corner of Columbia and MacKenzie streets in New Westminster, B.C. (Google Maps)

He is the organizer of BrickCan, B.C.'s largest exhibit of Lego creations, and this work will be featured at this year's iteration on April 21-22 at the River Rock Casino in Richmond.

BC Rail locomotive

James Abrahams' Lego replica of a BC Rail locomotive will be featured at BrickCan 2018 on April 21-22. (CBC)

James Abrahams found inspiration in old BC Rail trains.

A photo of the BC Rail locomotive no. 751, which James Abrahams reproduced (above) with Lego. (Bill Grandin collection)

Avro Arrow

Peter Nicholson's camouflage Lego replica of an Avro Arrow airplane will be featured at BrickCan 2018 on April 21-22. (CBC)

Peter Nicholson of Abbotsford recreated an Avro Arrow airplane, but imagined it in camouflage colours.

The Avro Arrow program was cancelled in 1959.

"Paul's done the complete Air Force, almost," Robin Sather, Canada's only Lego Certified Professional, told Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver.

The Three Little Pigs

Imagination and creativity will be on full display. Allan Corbeil captured a scene from the classic children's tale The Three Little Pigs.

A close-up image of Allan Corbeil's Three Little Pigs scene in Lego which will be featured at BrickCan 2018 on April 21-22. (CBC)