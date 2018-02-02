Trains travel through New Westminster, B.C., every day moving an array of cargo for distribution across the province.

Four railways run in and out of the city, says Coun. Chuck Puchmayr who chairs New Westminster's railway community advisory panel.

The volume of rail traffic through the city is once again raising concerns after a fuel truck collided with a locomotive in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Jan. 22.

"When things like this happen you start to re-evaluate to make sure you have protocols in place in case it happens in your community," said Puchmayr.

Last week's fiery crash has prompted New Westminster officials to initiate a review of potential risks and responses.

City officials plan to meet with the rail companies that use tracks in New Westminster to make sure everyone is clear about what would happen in the event of an incident involving trains.

Railways strategically place fire-suppression foam equipment across the country at the ready to fight fires, said Puchmayr.

"Our committee is going to look at seeing if we can actually have one of these units here directly in view of the fact that we have four industrial rail carriers in our city," he said.

Four years ago, the Lac Megantic train tragedy in Quebec highlighted a significant void in New Westminster's capacity to respond to a hazardous materials incident.

Puchmayr said since then almost all of the New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services' suppression personnel have been trained to deal with hazardous material.

"We have the resources in the city to at least have the first response, evaluate and then call in assistance as necessary, if necessary," he said.

High-density neighbourhood

The majority of trains run through New Westminster's waterfront quay area which is one of the city 's most densely populated neighbourhoods.

Last October, the city held an evacuation exercise in the area, said Puchmayr.

He says city officials also work with strata councils to ensure buildings have up-to-date, effective emergency plans.

As well, he said, the city will get an update on the chemicals and products that are moving through New Westminster.