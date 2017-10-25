An overnight transformer fire underneath the Queensborough Bridge in New Westminster has forced the full closure of the bridge to all traffic in both directions.

A transformer underneath the bridge exploded and caught fire some time around 2:40 a.m., according to a New Westminster Police officer on scene.

Resident Ryan Grant was woken up when the power in his home went out after the fire. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The fire knocked out power to a large area of New Westminster and forced some early morning commuters to find another way in to Queensborough, a neighbourhood on the tip of Lulu Island.

"All of a sudden the power went out," said Ryan Grant, who said he has lived near the bridge for just over four years.

"I came out and talked to the police but they said they didn't have a clue. And then I spoke to another gentleman who said the power's out due to a blown transformer below the bridge."

A police officer tapes off the southbound walkway on the Queensborough Bridge. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police said in the meantime, the only way to get in and out of Queensborough is to take Highway 91 through Delta

According to DriveBC, it's unknown when the bridge will reopen to traffic.