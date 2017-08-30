A man has been charged with selling drugs to a 16-year-old girl who died of an overdose in May.

New Westminster police say 19-year-old Vancouver resident Muhammad Taufiq Chambas is charged with one count of drug trafficking in connection with the death of Angel Loyer-Lawrence.

Loyer-Lawrence died after taking MDMA with a friend who was hospitalized. Police say Chambas sold them the drugs.

Fentanyl was initially suspected to be a factor but later ruled out after toxicology reports.

New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Perry says Chambas' charges were approved by federal prosecutors on Aug. 23 but the announcement was delayed because of concerns of a possible publication ban.

Perry says the timing of the announced charges, just a day after charges were announced related to the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl, also from New Westminster, is coincidental and the cases involve different accused — but there are similarities.

"In both these incidents, there were both these girls were in medical distress earlier on, and those signs were not followed up on," he said. "Those signs were not taken advantage of by their friends.

"We really, really, want to honestly implore anyone out there that if you do make the decision to take these drugs, and whether it's you or any one of your friends go into any kind medical distress, please call for help."

He also points out in both cases, the accused are teenagers.

"It's concerning, but it's not surprising. It's not like we've never seen a young teenage drug dealer before," Perry said, adding that it is unknown where the young accused might fit into a larger drug-dealing operation or even if one exists in their cases.

Chambas' next court date is Sept. 6 in New Westminster.

With files from Tanya Fletcher