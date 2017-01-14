A New Westminster, B.C. man says his mail delivery has been nearly non-existent during an unusually snowy few weeks in the Lower Mainland even though streets and sidewalks in his area are being kept clear.

Jack Rogers, who lives on Keary Street, says his mail was delivered three times in December and only twice so far this month.

In all cases, the deliveries came a day after he complained to Canada Post about the delays.

"You've got electricity bills, you've got all of your other utility bills that come in," Rogers said. "It's frustrating."

Others in the area say they've had similar issues.

"We're wondering if we've missed things that we haven't even received, so we don't even know if something is missing or not," said Susan Russell.

A snowy December

In a statement, Canada Post said what it termed "harsh weather" was to blame.

"The immediate weather and the aftermath causes delays that are unavoidable to ensure our people are safe."

Metro Vancouver — along with the rest of B.C.'s South Coast — saw several dumps of snow throughout December. A long cold spell kept the snow from melting while also creating icy conditions and slippery sidewalks.

"We are doing our best to provide regular delivery, understanding that most addresses don't have mail to be delivered every day."

Rogers said the sidewalks along Keary Street have been consistently kept clear. (CBC)

However, Rogers said sidewalks near his home have been consistently shoveled.

He added that his mail still hasn't come as it usually does, even though the weather has warmed slightly.

"To me, that's just nonsense," Rogers said.

With files from CBC's Kamil Karamali