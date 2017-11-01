New Westminster police say a man is in serious condition in hospital after what is believed to be a targeted knife attack Halloween night.

Two suspects were located nearby and taken into custody.

Access to New Westminster skytrain station from 8th St is closed for on-going investigation, use Carnarvon St entrance. #newwest — @NewWestPD

The assault took place in the area of 8th Street and Columbia Street at 11:30 p.m. PT, and a large portion of the surrounding area — including access to the SkyTrain Station from 8th Street — is closed.

"We're in the early stages of this investigation, but there is no reason to believe that there is any public safety concern," stated Sergeant Jeff Scott.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at (604) 525-5411.