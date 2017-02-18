A new bronze sculpture of the late Pat Quinn will be unveiled on Feb. 18 in memory of the beloved former Canucks coach and player.

The new sculpture will be located just outside of Rogers Arena, adjacent to Pat Quinn Way and near the statue of fellow former coach Roger Neilson.

Designed by sculptor Norm Williams, the life-size statue was a legacy project by some of Quinn's former colleague, friends and fans. The work depicts Quinn as he appeared while coaching the 1994 Vancouver Canucks, and features the coach holding a roster card engraved with each player's name.

Kalli Quinn, the former coach's youngest daughter, said the statue captures his larger than life essence.

She also pointed to a bench located next to the statue as a small, but important detail.

"He was in Salt Lake during the Olympics," she said. "The Olympics are special in their own right and he wanted to make sure he had all the experiences everybody else did."

"[There was a bench] outside of Canada House, he would sit out there every day either after practice or after the games, and the athletes of all sports would sit down and come talk to him.

"One day, he showed up to his bench and the athletes had put a sign on it saying 'Pat's Bench'. We still have that sign."

Quinn said her father's legacy will also continue in a yet-to-be finalized Pat Quinn Scholarship fund. She said the fund would go specifically to hockey players or athletes who have finished their post-secondary education and want to pursue a professional designation — a nod to her father's law school degree.

The statue will be officially unveiled on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m. PT before the Vancouver Canucks host the Calgary Flames later that night.

With files from The Early Edition

