New software helps Surrey Fire Service tackle opioid crisis

Surrey firefighters are turning to technology in an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths.

The city has developed software that mines data from dispatch calls in real-time for signs of overdose clusters. The system sends an email to first responders when multiple overdoses occur in the same place.

"If there's more than four overdoses in a four-hour period within a one-kilometre area, it will actually email us," said Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis.

"That allows us to monitor the situation and make sure we have adequate resources responding to it so we get the shortest response time."

The initiative was prompted by a series of 17 overdoses over a 72-hour period in December 2016. In early 2017, the Surrey Fire Service partnered with software developer, GINQO, to help better equip first responders to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

According to Garis, there have been 10 cases of overdose clusters since the program was developed in the summer and the software can be credited with keeping some of those overdose victims alive.

'Lives will ultimately be saved'

"By developing and employing this software, the Surrey Fire Service has taken the initiative that will allow first responders to respond more quickly and effectively when clusters of overdoses take place and by doing so, more lives will ultimately be saved,' said Mayor Linda Hepner in a statement.

Garis said the technology can help responders identify if a bad batch of drugs may be on the streets.

Garis said 28 per cent of overdoses and nine per cent of deaths occur within the area referred to as The Strip — a two-block stretch of 135A Street. But clusters of potentially bad drugs can occur anywhere in the city.

"With the strain the opioid crisis has put on our first responders, the business tool is helping us and our partners to be in the right place at the right time," said Garis.

More than 1,900 people have died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. since the province declared a public health emergency nearly two years ago.

With files from Jesse Johnston.