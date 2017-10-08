The new Parq Vancouver complex opened a week ago and already has a reputation as a budding entertainment destination with two hotels, a casino and numerous restaurants and bars.

On the Coast food columnist Gail Johnson went beyond the gaming and gambling to focus on the food.

"Parq's opening is significant for a couple of reasons," Johnson said. "One of them is just the sheer volume of new venues."

Four restaurants and three lounges opened last weekend and one more restaurant, a steak and seafood house, is scheduled to open its doors in December.

"We have new restaurants opening up all the time in Vancouver, but we never have that many establishments opening all at once in the same vicinity," Johnson said.

Over 600 people will be working in the project's food and beverage department alone, Johnson said.

"Each space is distinct, with its own menu, chef, and culinary focus," she said. "So this is pretty big news for the city's culinary scene."

Johnson had a two-hour tour of the complex and gave her view on each of the new restaurants — and what to look out for on the menus.

Honey Salt, one of the new restaurants, was started by Elizabeth Blau and her husband Kim Canteenwalla who also oversee the entire food and beverage department at Parq Vancouver. (Honey Salt/Parq Vancouver)

1886

Cantonese cuisine with Szechuan and Hunan touches

"You'll find a few clay pot dishes, barbecue dishes, and evening dim sum. There's a six-course Peking duck tasting menu. And then there are Cantonese specialities, including one called Buddha Jumps Over Wall. This is a complex soup that takes several days to make."

B.C. Kitchen

Classic bar comfort food

"You'll find things like burgers made from beef from Cache Creek as well as chicken wings, tacos, and pizza. It has 12 types of beer on tap as well as a wine list that's 90 percent Okanagan. You can also get milkshakes and root-beer floats."

Mrkt East

Inspired by Singapore night markets

"You order by checking off items on a clipboard sort of like ordering dim sum. Maybe you'll get some spring rolls, fried rice, and nasi goreng; then everything is cooked on the spot."

Honey Salt

Family-friendly, fresh cuisine

"Honey Salt is a farm-to-table restaurant that offers the kind of food that the couple [who started the restaurant] and their son eat at home and that they serve when they're entertaining at home. So, this is wholesome, high-quality, unfussy stuff."

With files from On The Coast.