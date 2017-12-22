A new, year-round shelter has opened in Sechelt, B.C., offering 20 beds and round-the-clock support to the Sunshine Coast's most needy residents.

The provincial government, District of Sechelt and RainCity Housing are working together to operate the shelter, which will offer a range of services including case planning, meals and access to health services and counselling.

The new facility is located at the former Upper Deck Hostel in Sechelt and the building will require renovations, but because of the current cold snap, officials opened it Thursday night and will carry out the renovations while the shelter is operating.

The province has provided more than $900,000 and said in a news release that efforts will continue to find more permanent housing for Sunshine Coast residents.