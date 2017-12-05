Attorney General David Eby says interim recommendations to stop money laundering in B.C. casinos will be implemented "as soon as possible."

The recommendations call for several changes related to oversight and transparency when it comes to large cash transactions at casinos.

Most notably, casinos must provide a "source of funds declaration" when receiving more than $10,000 or more in cash deposits or bearer bonds.

The government says such declarations must include the customer's identification, the source of their funds and the financial institution and account where the money comes from.

After two large deposits, the casino can't take money from the customer without verifying "it is not of a suspicious or illegal nature."

A second recommendation calls for government regulators to be present at "large, high-volume facilities on the Lower Mainland."

"A [Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch] investigator will be on-shift and available to high-volume casino operators in the Lower Mainland on a 24/7 basis," Eby's office wrote in a release.

"This presence will allow for an increased vigilance required in casinos. In particular, it will assist with issues surrounding source of funds, third-party cash drops, and other operational support for GSPs and BCLC."

The interim recommendations come from Peter German, a former deputy commissioner of the RCMP and Correctional Service Canada.

The province asked German to come up with ways to prevent casinos from being used to launder money.

Concerns were raised in a report commissioned by the former Liberal government that suggested that large cash transactions in casinos could be the proceeds of crime.