The province is launching a new Overdose Emergency Response Centre to combat B.C.'s ongoing overdose crisis.

The centre, which will be based at Vancouver General Hospital, will include a core team of experts and full-time staff that will work with five new regional response teams.

"Every day, this overdose crisis is devastating families and communities," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy said in a statement.

"We are escalating our response, not just to prevent overdose deaths today, but to get at the very heart of the crisis so that no one has to lose another loved one."

In the first nine months of 2017, 1,100 British Columbians died due to suspected illicit drug overdoses, with most happening in the days immediately following welfare payments.

The number of victims has already surpassed those who died in all of 2016.

