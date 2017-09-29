The president and C.E.O. of B.C.'s Knowledge Network says the new deal between American streaming company Netflix and the federal government lets down Canada's film industry.

Rudy Buttignol said the recent policy announcement allows Netflix to continue operations in Canada entirely tax free and outside regulations set by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

On Thursday, federal Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly announced the internet streaming service will spend at least $500 million over the next five years to fund original Canadian productions.

After months of public consultation, Joly delivered the news as part of a speech where she outlined her vision for the future of Canadian content and cultural industries in the digital world.

In a conversation with CBC's Stephen Quinn during On the Coast, Buttignol expressed his concern about the investment.

"Netflix has been enjoying the benefits of operating in Canada and it has never had any regulations," said Buttignol.

Independents need control

He said it has paid no taxes and "contributed very little as far as we know. And now it's dictating what it will contribute."

"For all we know, it could be the value of its forgone taxes all these years."

Canadian broadcasters are required to fulfil a certain quota of Canadian content in their broadcasts. As well, they must deliver a portion of their revenues to the Canada Media Fund (CMF).

Buttignol believes Netflix has done neither.

The heads of the Director's Guild of Canada, the Canadian Media Producers Association, the Writers Guild of Canada, and the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists have all expressed their approval for the announcement.

Buttignol said it's important that funding put towards Canadian productions is allocated for projects that are "in the national interest."

He stressed independent producers need to be given some control over their work, so if their film or television program is successful, they share in the rewards and have a say in the control of an intellectual property's copyright.

Buttignol said this new deal doesn't specify how much control Canadian producers will maintain over projects if they partner with Netflix.

"When you're a giant like that you have so much market power and you tend to dictate," said Buttignol. "I feel it will be very very hard for producers to maintain effective control."

With files from On the Coast and Tina Lovgreen