As police continue to investigate a missing 37-year-old woman from East Vancouver, her disappearance has left some residents of the neighbourhood where she lived shocked.

Su Yi Liang was reported missing Jan.10 and lived in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood.

"I feel very sad ... she's really nice. She's nice to the people," said Tan Jung, who lives in the area.

"Everyone loves her ... her kids always play around with the bicycle here."

Jung said she often saw Liang at a nearby grocery store on Hastings Street, where Liang worked as a cashier.

Another neighbour also described Liang as a sweet and friendly woman, who often played with her children in their backyard.

'She’s a very good lady,' said resident Tan Jung, who said she knows Liang from the neighbourhood. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Missing for over 2 weeks

Vancouver police said investigators finished searching Liang's home late Wednesday night. They had taken a man into custody for questioning, but he has since been released.

"Although we are treating this file as a missing person's investigation and hoping for the best, we have collected evidence that leads us to believe that we won't find Ms. Liang alive," said Const. Jason Doucette in a statement issued Wednesday.

Neighbours said they often saw Liang at a nearby grocery store, where she worked as a cashier. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Liang was reported missing by her father after she failed to pick up her children from school Jan.10.

The next day, her grey BMW electric car was found abandoned near the Rupert Park Pitch and Putt.

Police said Liang is five feet three inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

The investigation is being handled by the Vancouver Police Department's major crime section.

Police said they do not believe the public is at risk.