The AIDS Society of Kamloops, better known as ASK Wellness, is putting in the hours trying to clean up needles in public areas and work with drug users to keep the streets free of used drug paraphernalia.

Karly Bradley, an overdose prevention and life skills worker, said more than 1,800 needles were dropped off with the ASK Wellness team in November. That number doesn't account for the ones that workers have picked up on the street.

"Our hope through all of this is that folks are going to take more responsibility for behaviours and for litter and take care of each other," said ASK Wellness harm reduction coordinator Kira Haug. "This has been impactful for the community and we're doing our very best to alleviate some of the stressors."​

Bradley said ASK Wellness receives multiple calls each day with reports of needles in public areas, including playgrounds and public parks.

"It's scary just to see the sharps," Haug said. "The community shouldn't have to be looking at this straight in the face."

A needle hotline has been set up for people to call and report needles found in public places.

Kira Haug, left, and Karly Bradley scour public spaces regularly for discarded drug paraphernalia. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

There are more than 80 sharps containers in public spaces throughout Kamloops, but Haug said unless those containers are made of strong metal and are bolted to something solid, they will get stolen.

"The hard truth is that some folks, if they're desperate enough, they'll steal the box and steal the syringes," she said.

The Canadian Aids Treatment Information Exchange and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control say the risk of contracting an infection from accidental needle exposure is low, but if a person does come into direct contact with a dirty needle, they should seek medical attention.

With files from Doug Herbert