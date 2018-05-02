Nearly 7 years after his murder, Jonathan Bacon's 3 killers to be sentenced

Three men who pleaded guilty yesterday to the 2011 shooting death of gangster Jonathan Bacon are expected to be sentenced today in B.C. Supreme Court.

Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Jujhar Khun-Khun were arrested in 2013. On Tuesday, all three pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy charges as part of a plea deal to end the case.

The Crown and defence entered a joint statement agreeing on recommended sentences.

If the B.C. Supreme Court accepts the recommendation, McBride would be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years.

Jones and Kuhn-Kuhn would sentenced to 18 years each; with credit for time served, they'll spend 10 years behind bars.

Original charges reduced

McBride, Jones and Khun-Khun were initially charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

They all pleaded not guilty to those offences. However, they were charged with new offences after striking a plea deal earlier this spring.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Prosecution Service said it opted for a plea deal in the interest of securing convictions, as the case had been marred by delays and legal challenges.

Police cordoned off the Delta Grand Resort hotel in Kelowna after the daylight shooting near the hotel entrance. (CBC)

Shots fired in busy parking lot

Bacon, the eldest of three brothers linked to the Red Scorpions gang, was shot and killed outside the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna, B.C., on the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2011.

He was leaving the hotel with the others in a Porsche Cayenne when two men opened fire, court heard.

Three others were also injured in the shooting: Hells Angels member Larry Amero and two women who'd been in the SUV with Bacon.

One of the women, Leah Hadden-Watts, was left paralyzed. Court heard that her vertebrae were shattered by bullets, leaving her with permanent disabilities and a reduced life expectancy.

A fourth targeted person — gangster James Riach — escaped injury and ran out of the car.