B.C.'s Highway 97C reopened just before 4:30 p.m. PT this afternoon after a collision between Merritt and Peachland forced the closure of its eastbound lanes Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened near the Pennask Summit sometime near 2 p.m. PT after forced the road to close for at least two hours.

Images from social media appear to show at least six vehicles were involved in the collision.

An ambulance responded to the scene. It's not yet clear how many were injured in the incident.