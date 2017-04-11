NDP Leader John Horgan clarified today his party's position to get rid of tolls on two Lower Mainland bridges — that the rest of the province would make up the lost revenue.

Horgan has said, if elected, his government would eliminate tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges.

Critics have pointed out the loss of tolls would translate into a revenue loss of about $200 million and questioned who would make up this shortfall — particularly with infrastructure improvement projects on the horizon.

On the CBC's The Early Edition Tuesday, Horgan said the costs would be spread across the province.

"I think British Columbians understand if we can't move goods and services through our ports then that has an impact on rural B.C. If we've got congestion, that hurts everybody," he said.

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan says the costs of Lower Mainland infrastructure should be shared across the province because it's the fair thing to do. (The Canadian Press / Chad Hipolito)

Horgan said it was a matter of fairness.

"The only place in British Columbia where citizens are paying tolls is on the Port Mann bridge and the Golden Ears. There's no toll in the Sea-to-Sky Highway. There's no toll on the Island Highway. There's no toll on the Kicking Pass Bridge on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke. There's no toll on the new bridge in Kelowna," he said.

"Right now the only people paying the price for infrastructure is people south of the Fraser and I don't think that's fair."

The B.C. Liberals have promised to cap tolls at $500 a year for commuters using the bridges and future replacements for the Pattullo Bridge and the George Massey Tunnel once they are in operation.

