British Columbia's New Democrat government will present its first financial plan on Sept. 11.

The update to the provincial budget that Finance Minister Carole James presents to the legislature will be first by Premier John Horgan's minority government, which took power after the Liberals were defeated in a confidence vote two months ago.

It will take place after the first speech from the throne from the new government, scheduled for Sept. 8.

Last week, James released the province's 2016-17 public accounts, which showed the government ended the year with a surplus of $2.7 billion.

She said the budget update will include spending for education.

The NDP is planning to present its first full budget in February.