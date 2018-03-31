The Union Gospel Mission had a special guest serving up its annual Easter dinner on Saturday afternoon.

Basketball star Jeremy Lin served up hot meals to those in need. The NBA player, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, has been rehabilitating a knee injury at Fortius Sport and Health in Burnaby for the past few months.

"I'm leaving next week but I wanted to be able to find opportunities to serve the community here," Lin said.

"It's just a fun time to get perspective on everything and not always be so immersed in the NBA life."

Wow! What an incredible day - thank you to our incredible volunteers, like Chloe & @NBA superstar, @JLin7 for serving thousands of Easter meals to our guests - many of whom are struggling with #homelessness, #poverty and #addiction. You helped change lives today! #linsanity

The UGM's annual Easter dinner offers food and a friendly atmosphere to the region's hungry and homeless.

Organizers say they served up to 3,000 meals today to those in need — including 2,000 pounds of ham, 900 pounds of potatoes, and 600 apple pies.

Lin said it's important for people to remember that anyone can find themselves in bad life circumstances without the right community support.

"Don't ever judge anybody because you could easily be in their shoes," he said.