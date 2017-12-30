One of the most famous concerts of the year is a New Year's tradition that emerged from the dark period of Nazi history.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's New Year's concert was first performed on Dec. 31, 1939 in Nazi-annexed Austria to raise money and lift morale during the war.

Since then, the concert has evolved and countless orchestras, including the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, pay homage to it each year.

Viennese maestro Christoph Campestrini is in Vancouver to conduct the Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert on Jan. 1.

He says the concert's dark history doesn't take away from what is a ritual for millions of people around the world.

"The first official New Year's concert in 1939 was during that terrible time period, the darkest time period of Austria," he said. "But what was an especially important development for the concert was that it became international art."

The New Year's concert in Vienna is broadcast to more than 90 countries each year.

Strauss' waltzes

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra had a long history with Austrian composer Johann Strauss II, whose waltzes feature in the original concert, as well as in numerous renditions like the one in Vancouver.

Strauss was composing his music nearly a century before the Nazi-inspired New Year's celebration.

"The relationship between the Vienna Philharmonic and Johann Strauss goes back to Strauss' own days," Campestrini said. "It's a very old tradition."

Strauss' Jewish ancestry was retroactively Aryanized by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, who banned all music by Jewish composers.

'Full of optimism'

After the dissolution of the Nazi Party, the New Year's concert continued.

For Campestrini, the music is more important than the concert's origins.

For many Austrians, he said, the music of Strauss' waltzes is a backdrop to life.

"It sends a strong message of joy and exuberance because this music is full of optimism," he said. "I am so much looking forward to sharing that with the Vancouver audiences."

The Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert is being performed at Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, starting at 2:30 p.m. PT.

To hear more, click on the audio link below:

With files from The Early Edition.

