A shuttered golf course in Kamloops could become the city's first outdoor education park if the Kamloops Naturalist Club has its way.

The group is working with the city to start consultations on what should happen to the site of the former McArthur Island Golf Course. Club members hope the course could be converted relatively cheaply into an outdoor learning space.

"Think of a provincial park, but with guided tours, group activities, classes," said naturalist club member Jesse Ritcey.

If the plan was to go ahead, some of the grass would remain, but much of the 6.04 hectares would be restored to the original ecosystem of cottonwood trees that existed before the golf course.

Wildlife like deer already spend time on the former golf course site. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Ritcey said it's unusual that Kamloops does not have a nature education centre because surrounding communities like Williams Lake have centres.

"It's not for lack of trying. The naturalist club has been trying for years but it's just a lack of political will really to set aside an area from development," he said.

City looking for ideas for the space

In mid-October, the City of Kamloops announced it would be taking back the lease for the golf course from the previous owner, Bill Bilton.

"With the recent floods and the growing success of tournaments on the island, I made the tough decision not to renew my lease. I fully support the City's vision to bring new recreational opportunities to the Island," Bilton said in a release.

The city will be holding open houses for people to give input on what should happen to the former golf course.

The first meeting is planned in a couple of weeks though no date has been officially announced.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops